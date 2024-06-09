Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,138,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.41% of Permian Resources worth $42,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,519 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Permian Resources by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Permian Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Permian Resources by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,745,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 823,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

