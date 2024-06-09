Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 165,065 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of UBER opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.04 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

