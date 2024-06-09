Schroder Investment Management Group Has $40.98 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.24% of Albemarle worth $40,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,717,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $3,586,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Albemarle by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

