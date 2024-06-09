Schroder Investment Management Group Has $42.17 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of SBA Communications worth $42,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $193.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.07. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

