Schroder Investment Management Group Has $43.20 Million Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.03% of IAC worth $43,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,201,000 after purchasing an additional 428,065 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,549,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,470,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 265,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $49.93 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

