Schroder Investment Management Group Has $43.49 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,799 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.77% of AZEK worth $43,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

