Schroder Investment Management Group Has $47.76 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,587 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.80% of Option Care Health worth $47,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 5,796.7% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Option Care Health by 24,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

