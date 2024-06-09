Schroder Investment Management Group Has $48.10 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of McKesson worth $48,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $586.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $383.82 and a twelve month high of $591.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $545.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

