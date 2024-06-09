Schroder Investment Management Group Has $49.49 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $49,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $227,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

IDXX opened at $497.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.07 and its 200 day moving average is $526.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

