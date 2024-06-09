Schroder Investment Management Group Has $49.92 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,982 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $49,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 768.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

