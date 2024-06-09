Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 699,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of American International Group worth $47,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,005,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,305,000 after purchasing an additional 133,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

