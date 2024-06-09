Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.97% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $44,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,751,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 115,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $234.22 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.68.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

