Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $47.71 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 359,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,714,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $151.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

