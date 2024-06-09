Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,173,109 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of Burlington Stores worth $42,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,283,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 785,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after buying an additional 239,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,471,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $229.21 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $243.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

