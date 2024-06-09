Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,978 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.71% of Encompass Health worth $47,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

