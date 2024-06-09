Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 703,986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of ASE Technology worth $54,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 927,795 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 313,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 37.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 801,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 65.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,754,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 694,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 91.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASX

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.