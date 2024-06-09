Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 65,251 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $50,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Southern Copper by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $108.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 500 shares of company stock worth $55,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

