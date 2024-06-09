Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 820,390 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.63% of Nordstrom worth $48,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

