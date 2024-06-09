Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,205 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.36% of Gold Fields worth $46,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $7,889,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

