Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.40% of United Therapeutics worth $41,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $275.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $280.30.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $980,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $980,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $1,418,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,328 shares of company stock valued at $40,002,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

