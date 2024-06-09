Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.40% of United Therapeutics worth $41,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $275.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $280.30.
In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $980,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $980,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $1,418,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,328 shares of company stock valued at $40,002,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
