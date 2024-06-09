Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.28% of Cooper Companies worth $52,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 133.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.00. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

