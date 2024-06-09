Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287,134 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $44,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

EW opened at $88.14 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.