Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,020 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $4,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $252.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average of $242.45.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

