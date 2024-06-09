Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 115,131 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115,131 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $56,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,116.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,116.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,695.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

