Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 208,782 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208,782 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.52% of Ternium worth $43,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91,629 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 144,171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 131,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

