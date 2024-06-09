Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 394,655 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,655 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.38% of Ryan Specialty worth $42,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,180,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get Our Latest Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.