Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 79,323 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,323 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.38% of Globe Life worth $42,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.67. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

