Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $80.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $68.44. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

