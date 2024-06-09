Semtech Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 9,387 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 132% compared to the typical volume of 4,048 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 647,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after acquiring an additional 613,274 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 5,613.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 419,415 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Stock Down 17.9 %

SMTC opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.