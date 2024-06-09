SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,502 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of S. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $255,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,850.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,850.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,085 shares of company stock worth $7,574,423 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of S stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

