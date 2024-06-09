ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $698.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $735.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.11 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

