SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading 4.8% Higher

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11. 778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

SIG Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

SIG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.