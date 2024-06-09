Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 98,201 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 2.4% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $23,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

