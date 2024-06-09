Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up to $71.05

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.05, but opened at $73.57. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $72.34, with a volume of 71,283 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.