Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,604 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.27% of Skyworks Solutions worth $48,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $302,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after acquiring an additional 465,223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 420,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,951,000 after purchasing an additional 338,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $90.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

