Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $219,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $268.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.03 and a 200 day moving average of $281.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,118 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

