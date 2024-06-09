SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after buying an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after buying an additional 493,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,595,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

