Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,545 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $8.34 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

