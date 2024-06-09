Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $335.02

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 335.02 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 354.50 ($4.54). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.48), with a volume of 59,906 shares.

Somero Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of £192.78 million, a PE ratio of 897.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 335.46.

About Somero Enterprises

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

