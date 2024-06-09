SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Position Decreased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,958 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $751,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.