Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading Up 25.3%

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) were up 25.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 6,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 57,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Spectra7 Microsystems Trading Up 25.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.
