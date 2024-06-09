SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Trading Up 9%

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 20,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 85,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

SpringBig Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

