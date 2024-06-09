Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,131 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $65,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCL opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

