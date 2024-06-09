Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 139 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in KLA by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,743 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of KLA by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 173,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.15.

KLA Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $768.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $791.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $716.43 and its 200 day moving average is $652.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

