Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 882 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 229.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.8 %

BRO stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $91.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.