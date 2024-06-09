Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 893 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,242,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,832,000 after purchasing an additional 105,799 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,821,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,190 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 87,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,704,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,415 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,195. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.