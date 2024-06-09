Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 9,804 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

AEP stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

