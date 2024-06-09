Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 622.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $34.08 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

