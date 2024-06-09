Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.