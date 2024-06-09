Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,290 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

